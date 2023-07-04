Improperly Discarded Fireworks Cause Overnight Garage Fire In Hughesville

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – At approximately 2:18 a.m. on July 4th, fire and emergency personnel rushed to the 4800 block of Young Road in response to a structure fire. Upon arriving at the scene, crews discovered a two-story single family home with no visible signs of fire.

Further investigation revealed that the fire had started in the garage due to improperly discarded fireworks. Fortunately, the fire was contained to the garage and no injuries were reported. Firefighters remained on the scene for approximately 30 minutes to ensure that the fire was completely extinguished.

As Independence Day celebrations continue throughout southern Maryland, officials are reminding the public to practice caution when handling fireworks. Ground-based sparkling devices are the only legal fireworks in Maryland and should be used with care.

We wish everyone a safe and happy 4th of July!

Photo courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department.

