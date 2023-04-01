RECAP: Fatal And Serious Accidents, Fleeing Police, Deceased Pedestrian Identity Sought

CALIFORNIA, Md. – This week has seen several motor vehicle accidents in Southern Maryland, with some resulting in fatalities and serious injuries. Here are some of the incidents that have been reported:

The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred on March 24, 2023, in Clinton. The crash happened on Old Alexandria Ferry Road and led to the death of one person.

Maryland State Police are seeking help from the public to identify a deceased pedestrian who was struck by a car on March 26, 2023, on the outer loop of Interstate 495 (Capital Beltway), prior to Route 650, in Prince George’s County.

On March 26, 2023, at approximately 4:51 a.m., a pickup truck overturned off the roadway on Patuxent Beach Road prior to South Patuxent Beach Road, with two occupants trapped. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

A motorcycle accident occurred on March 26, 2023, in the area of Drayden Road on Flat Iron Road at approximately 11:47 a.m. The motorcycle was laying on the shoulder, and one patient required a MEDEVAC after striking a utility pole.

On March 26, 2023, at approximately 5:40 p.m., a single-vehicle collision occurred in Saint Inigoes in the area of Chisleytown Road, where the vehicle went off the road into the woods. One patient required a MEDEVAC.

In Lusby, on the evening of March 26, 2023, a white Corvette was observed travelling at 92 mph in a 55-mph zone. The driver attempted to elude the deputy and crashed into innocent citizens traveling north on Solomons Island Road. Multiple patients were injured.

On March 27, 2023, at approximately 7:35 a.m., a T-bone collision occurred on Charles Street in the area of Crain Highway, with one vehicle on its side. One occupant was reportedly injured.

On March 27, 2023, at approximately 5:44 p.m., a pedestrian was hit by a motor vehicle on St. Charles Parkway in the area of St. Marks Drive. The pedestrian suffered multiple injuries and required a MEDEVAC.

The Maryland State Police are reminding motorists of the dangers of distracted driving, especially during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Troopers will increase their enforcement patrols and awareness efforts this month, focusing on stopping distracted drivers and enforcing seat belt laws.

We urge all drivers to be cautious and alert while on the road to help prevent such accidents from occurring.

