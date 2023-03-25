CALIFORNIA, Md. – As we enter the spring season Southern Maryland had another week of tragic motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents, some of which have resulted in fatalities and serious injuries. In the past week, several incidents have been reported:

On March 18, a fatal crash involving a pedestrian occurred in Anne Arundel County. The patient was transported to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where she later passed away.

On March 19 at approximately 3:35 a.m., first responders were called to a scene in Clements for reports that a single vehicle had gone off the roadway. The patient was flown out with the Maryland State Police Aviation Command to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

On March 19, at approximately 1:14 p.m., there was a single vehicle accident in the 16800 block of Piney Point Road. Maryland State Trooper 7 had equipment issues upon landing. The patient was then transported to St. Mary’s airport to await Maryland State Trooper 2 and was then transported to a local trauma center.

On March 19 at approximately 6:55 pm, a driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a parked car in the 1000 block of Hill Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On March 20 at approximately 2:33 p.m., a pedestrian was involved in a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Three Notch Road and Chancellor’s Run Road. MSPAC Trooper 7 arrived and transported the patient to Capitol Region Trauma Center for treatment.

On March 21 at approximately 8:58 p.m., a pedestrian was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Crain Highway near the intersection of Mattawoman Beantown Road. Crews arrived and found multiple vehicles involved in a collision and a pedestrian deceased in the roadway.

On March 23 at approximately 7:42 p.m., a serious motor vehicle accident occurred on Crain Highway in the area of Hawthorne Road. EMS evaluated the 21-year-old female patient on the scene and transported her to Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment.

On March 23 at approximately 10:32 p.m., a serious motor vehicle accident occurred on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Alexandra Way. MSPAC Trooper 7 arrived and transported the patient to Capitol Region Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.

Also, multiple motor vehicle accidents were reported that resulted in no injuries.

We urge all drivers to be cautious and alert while on the road to help prevent such accidents from occurring.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com