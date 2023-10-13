CALIFORNIA, Md. – Here is The BayNet’s weekly news recap for Southern Maryland! We keep you informed of the latest and most important news from the area. Check out the top stories we covered this week:
- 22-Year-Old Man Sentenced To 50 Years In Prison For 2022 Homicide In Lexington Park
- 6 Teens Charged In Connection With Robbery And Assault At St. Charles Town Center
- Serial Rapist Sentenced To Life In Prison Without The Possibility Of Parole For First-Degree Rape Of Woman
- Mary Bohanan Passed Away After Fight With Cancer
- New Gun Shop Opens In Anne Arundel County
- Calvert County Boy Sells PawPaws To Raise Money For Birthday
