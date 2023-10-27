CALIFORNIA, Md. – Welcome to The BayNet’s weekly news recap for Southern Maryland! We keep you informed of the latest and most important news from the area. Check out the top stories we covered this week:
- Chopticon And Leonardtown Win 2023 SMAC Cross Country Championships
- Person Of Interest Identity Sought At California GNC Store
- Detectives Identify And Charge Suspect In 2022 Double Fatal Shooting
- St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint Tonight
- Bailey Ciprich’s Remarkable Achievements In 2023 Baton Twirling Season Recognized By Calvert County Commissioners
- Two Airlifted After Serious Collision Involving Motorcycle In Lexington Park
