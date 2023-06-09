CALIFORNIA, Md. – Every week we will provide you with a short and informative weekly news recap surrounding interesting and important topics in Southern Maryland! Below are the articles covered this week:
- Firefighters Respond To Large Boat Storage Fire At Tall Timbers Marina
- Funeral Service Owner From Charles County Charged With Murder After Shooting Rivals At Child’s Burial
- Mother And Daughter Charged In Connection With Murder Of Grandmother
- Detectives Investigating Armed Robbery At Ranch Liquors In Calvert County
- World’s Largest Rubber Duck Set To Visit Leonardtown In August
- St. Leonard Resident Ruth Elizabeth Hansen Celebrates Her 100th Birthday!
- Charles County Leaders Break Ground On New Elementary School
- Ziggy Marley Ticket Giveaway
Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com