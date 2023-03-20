CALIFORNIA, Md. – Here’s the first ever BayNet Weekly News! Every week we will provide you with a short and informative weekly news recap surrounding interesting and important topics in Southern Maryland!

Down below are the articles covered this week:

U.S. Marshals Seek To Arrest Former Top Aide Of Maryland Governor Hogan

Lexington Park Man Arrested On Cocaine, Gun Charges

Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Suspect That Stole DeWalt Battery At Ace Hardware

From Lieutenant Dan To Captain America: The Story Of Daniel America From Calvert County

Sunny Squirrel Appointed Official St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Mascot

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com