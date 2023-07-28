CALIFORNIA, Md. – This is our weekly news recap for Southern Maryland! We are here to provide you with the latest and most important news from the region. Here are the top stories that we covered this week:
- Elderly Man Assaulted In La Plata Robbery, Suspect In Custody
- Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Stabbing During Large Fight In Lexington Park
- Suspect Charged With Three Counts First-Degree Murder And Hate Crimes In Annapolis Mass Shooting
- Sheriff’s Office Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects In Lexington Park
- Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Opens New California Location
- Chesapeake Beach Native Goes On Two-Day ‘Jeopardy!’ Winning Streak
- Leonardtown Celebrates 15th Anniversary Of Wharf Waterfront Park With World’s Largest Rubber Duck And Fun Activities!
Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com