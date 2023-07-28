CALIFORNIA, Md. – This is our weekly news recap for Southern Maryland! We are here to provide you with the latest and most important news from the region. Here are the top stories that we covered this week:

Stay tuned for next week’s recap and stay informed with the latest news in Southern Maryland!

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com 

Writer/Photographer

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *