CALIFORNIA, Md. – Every week we will provide you with a short and informative weekly news recap surrounding interesting and important topics in Southern Maryland!
- Deputy Injured In Assault Receives Sheriff’s Office Purple Heart Medal, Suspect Held Without Bond
- Man Flown Out After Being Shot During A Robbery In Waldorf
- James Madison Middle School Teacher Charged With Solicitation Of A Minor
- Police Investigating Burglary At Enterprise Rent-A-Car In Lexington Park
- Governor Moore Announces New Vision To Address Public Safety In Maryland
- Sam Grow Rocks The Tiki Bar And Talks Exclusively To TheBayNet!
- Local Chef Kelly Brown Takes The Lead In Carla Hall Favorite Chef Competition
- Rotary Club Of Lexington Park Announces 57th Annual US Oyster Festival In St. Mary’s County
- Fresh Faces And Murkier Water At This Year’s Patuxent River Wade-In