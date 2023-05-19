Here are the articles that we covered in this week’s episode.
Assistant Principal At Leonardtown High School Charged With Sex Offenses
Armed California Man Charged In Multiple Road Rage Incidents
Police Investigating Multiple Shootings In Lexington Park Over Mother’s Day Weekend
Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspects At Leonardtown Dollar General
Mother Of Jaelynn Willey Reacts To “Jaelynn’s Law” Being Officially Signed
Life Member Stephanie Boyd Inducted Into The Southern Maryland Volunteer Fireman’s Association Hall Of Fame
St. Mary’s County Government To Purchase Willows Recreation Center
Christmas In April Calvert County Celebrates Its 32nd Anniversary