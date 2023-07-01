RECAP: Bicyclist Struck By Dump Truck, Multiple Flyouts, Vehicle Hits Pole, Overturns, Fatal High-Speed Chase

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Several motor vehicle accidents occurred this week in Southern Maryland, some resulting in fatal or serious injuries. Among these incidents were accidents involving motorcycles, bicyclists, overturned vehicles, and a carjacking that ended in a fatal high-speed chase. Here are some of the reported incidents:

On June 25, 2023, a single motor vehicle collision occurred on Chancellors Run Road at around 12:44 a.m. The vehicle crashed into a pole, causing power outages at two nearby houses. The occupant of the vehicle declined further care.

Another collision involving two vehicles occurred on Three Notch Road on the same day at approximately 3:34 p.m. Two patients were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, and a MEDEVAC was requested for the third patient. The third patient was flown to Capital Regional Trauma Center.

A single motor vehicle accident was reported on St. Charles Street near Chapman Road on June 26 at around 9:50 a.m. EMS administered CPR to an unconscious male patient, who regained a pulse and was transported to Southern Maryland Hospital Center. The second patient was also transported to UM Charles Regional Medical Center.

On June 26, 2023, a serious motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist was reported on St Ignatius Drive. The patient with head injuries was transported to Baltimore Shock Trauma Center by MSP Trooper 7.

A dump truck overturned on June 27, 2023, at around 9:34 p.m., causing a serious motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road. The patient was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Another serious motor vehicle accident occurred on Three Notch Road on June 29, 2023, at approximately 10:35 a.m. A motorcyclist and a truck were involved in the collision, and the motorcyclist was flown to UM Capital Region Trauma Center by MSP Trooper 7.

On the same day, at around 2 p.m., officers responded to a business in Waldorf for the report of a male beating and choking a woman and a possible carjacking in progress. The suspect crashed into a dump truck and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Another serious motor vehicle accident was reported on June 29, 2023, at approximately 6:34 p.m., with one occupant trapped on Crain Highway. Firefighters extricated the patient, who was transported to UM Charles Regional Medical Center.

On June 30, 2023, a serious motor vehicle accident occurred on southbound Three Notch Road, with the patient flown to UM Capital Region Trauma Center by MSPAC Trooper 2.

That evening, at approximately 6:19 p.m., police, fire and emergency services were called to Burnt Store Road in the area of Old Blandford Place for a serious single motor vehicle accident. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Also, multiple motor vehicle accidents were reported that resulted in no injuries.

In anticipation of an increase in impaired drivers over the Fourth of July weekend, Maryland State Police will increase enforcement efforts to prevent dangerous driving behaviors.

Additionally, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau will be conducting traffic enforcement from July 1 to July 8, 2023, targeting aggressive driving and speeding violations as part of a zero-tolerance campaign.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com