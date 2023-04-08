CALIFORNIA, Md. – This week our community lost many loved ones to tragic motor vehicle accidents that occurred in southern Maryland and nearby areas this past week, resulting in fatalities, criminal charges and serious injuries. The following are several of the accidents that have been reported:

On April 1, 2023, a fatal two-vehicle collision took place in Suitland. The deceased driver was identified as 43-year-old Tony Manning of Waldorf. The PGPD Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.

A single vehicle crash occurred on Hermanville Road in the area of Bradley Way on April 1, 2023. The operator showed signs of impairment, and all occupants were injured.

On April 1, 2023, a severe two-vehicle collision occurred in Pomfret in the vicinity of Marshalls Corner Road. One patient was transported by MEDEVAC.

A fatal single-vehicle collision took place on April 1, 2023, in Brandywine, resulting in the driver’s death. The family has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

Crews responded to a motor vehicle accident on April 1, 2023, in Newburg in the area of Rock Point Road. The vehicle had rolled over in the woods, and one occupant was injured.

On April 2, 2023, a fatal single-vehicle collision occurred in the 6600 block of Walker Mill Road in Capitol Heights. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

A motor vehicle collision occurred on Three Notch Road in the vicinity of First Colony Blvd on April 2, 2023. One occupant was injured, and a driver showed signs of impairment.

On April 2, 2023, a fatal two-vehicle crash was reported on Hawthorne Road in La Plata. EMS transported one patient by ambulance to UM Charles Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A second patient was transported by MEDEVAC to a trauma center.

On April 2, 2023, a three-vehicle fatal collision occurred on Ritchie Highway and Marley Station Road, resulting in one death and one person sustaining serious injuries. The driver was charged with several offenses, including negligent manslaughter and homicide while under the influence of alcohol.

On April 3, 2023, a severe motor vehicle accident occurred in the 11800 block of La Plata Road. A vehicle rolled over a guardrail, and two children and one adult were out of the vehicle. All were evaluated and transported to Charles Regional Medical Center.

On April 3, 2023, a motor vehicle accident on Smallwood Drive in the area of St. Patrick’s Drive resulted in one occupant being injured.

A severe motor vehicle accident occurred on Budds Creek Road in the area of Stines Store Road on April 3, 2023. A single vehicle went off the roadway into a guardrail, and the occupant was trapped and injured.

On April 5, 2023, a severe motor vehicle accident occurred on Point Lookout Road in the area of Willows Road. One occupant was heavily trapped and injured.

A motorcycle crash was reported on Route 6/Port Tobacco Road at Academy Place in Welcome on April 5, 2023. The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene. The family of the victim has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

In addition, multiple motor vehicle accidents were reported that resulted in no injuries.

We urge all drivers to be cautious and alert while on the road to help prevent such accidents from occurring.

